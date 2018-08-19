New York Mets

The Mets Police
T-zones

Wait, suddenly MLB and ESPN can start Sunday Night Baseball at 7:08pm???????????

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 37s

Hey Baseball, explain to me why tonight’s game is at 7pm? I thought Sunday Night Baseball and the postseason can only be played at 8pm Eastern? What about the poor 19% of the US Population that lives in West that we worry about all the time? Is it...

Tweets