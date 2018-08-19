New York Mets
Mets Hammer Phillies In Little League Classic
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 2m
Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in three runs, and the New York Mets went from cheering on players in the Little League World Series to impressing the youngsters in an 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.
