Kid stuff: Mets rout Phillies 8-2 in Little League Classic

by: Associated Press Yahoo Sports 1m

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in three runs, and the New York Mets went from cheering on players in the Little League World Series to impressing the youngsters in an 8-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday...

