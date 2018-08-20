New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_11105526

Game recap August 19: The all-singles album

by: Shawn Brody Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

Another series! Rejoice! Entering Sunday as one of the worst starters of the year, the lefty managed to look just good enough to hold the Phillies for five innings. Oh God no.

Tweets