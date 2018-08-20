New York Mets

Rising Apple
1018943802

Mets: Sizing up Jacob deGrom’s Cy Young competitors in the NL East

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

Someone from the National League East will win the 2018 Cy Young. If not New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the honor will go to Max Scherzer or Aaron Nola. U...

Tweets