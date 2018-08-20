New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-19-at-7.20.05-pm-1

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Todd Frazi…oh you know the joke. Full Williamsport recap!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I enjoyed the LLWS game which provided all sorts of interesting things. First of all – fun uniforms!  I really dig these.  Lots of screenshots here. Pretty interesting – the teams played with a 26th man “because of the travel” – which.

Tweets