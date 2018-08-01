New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Vargas Uses Little League Velocity To Beat Phils
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 5m
In his last start, Jason Vargas threw a pitch in the sixth inning for the first time in 2018. Sunday night in Williamsport, Vargas made it two consecutive starts as he pitched 5.1 innings.Thou
Tweets
-
In an effort to attract and retain young fans all over the U.S. and the world, MLB held its second Little League Cl… https://t.co/H01lg1hzIBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mariners' balkoff over the weekend is a good excuse to note that I was at this game, one of the most memorable… https://t.co/ug2etAQm32TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: RIGHT NOW! @McIlroyRory with @HumptyCantyShow LIVE FROM @ArcolaCC ON @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Network
-
If following occurs rest of way there’d be 8-way tie at 88 wins for NL best record, just to show how close it is (s… https://t.co/fvUmNTixOEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In honor of Frazierpalooza let’s visit The Todd Frazier Store https://t.co/cycdhU8xxSBlogger / Podcaster
-
We pound out 14 hits to back a strong start by Jason Vargas to take this year’s #LittleLeagueClassic, 8-2. Recap:… https://t.co/1ilXJRe131Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets