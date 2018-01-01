New York Mets

The Phillies Are Going To Miss The Playoffs Because They Keep Losing To The Mets

by: Dan McQuade Deadspin 2m

The Phillies played a marquee game on national cable last night, so of course they lost, falling 8-2 to the Mets in the 2018 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport and losing a chance to climb back into first in the NL East. The Phillies lost 3 of 5...

