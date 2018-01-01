New York Mets

Metsblog
Ap120601036581_b93dafiy_wo45r3j0

Gary Cohen talks about Johan Santana throwing Mets' first no-hitter

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Gary Cohen looks back on his 30 years of broadcasting Mets games, including June 1, 2012, the night when Johan Santana tossed the franchise's first no-hitter.

Tweets