New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10737539

Minor League Mondays: Triple-A Has Not Been Kind To Gerson Bautista

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

When the New York Mets traded Addison Reed to the Boston Red Sox last summer for a trio of bullpen prospects, the most highly touted in the bunch was right hander Gerson Bautista. Bautista possesse…

Tweets