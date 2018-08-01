New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Phillies lived up LLWS experience at MLB Little League Classic
by: Cam Smith, USA TODAY High School Sports — USA Today 3m
The Mets won the annual MLB contest in Williamsport in blowout fashion, but both teams lived their best fan life in the process
Tweets
-
RT @nabalab: Even though this was on the network, still glad I got this on video. @HeymanHustle #PaulHeymanGuy #Defending #WWE… https://t.co/QFjuAqUuE0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jemelehill: Meet Sister Greg MadduxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Max Muncy is almost a full year older than Mike TroutWatch the brightest young stars in baseball take the field all week on MLB Network! ⚾️⭐️? https://t.co/F4JaF9MbVKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Watching #Mets vs Phillies in Williamsport last night reminded me of this prized possession.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
John Elway apparently was right to question whether he could make this Colin Kaepernick comment https://t.co/jaXa4aADG5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joshsatin: Mets and Yankees fans. I’ll be on BNNY all week this week on @SNYtv. Let me know if there is anything you would lik… https://t.co/nrhe4uNcYeTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets