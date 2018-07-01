New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ronny-mauricio-hr-4-560x405

Ronny Mauricio, Simeon Woods-Richardson Promoted to Kingsport

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 57s

To aid in their playoff push over the final ten days of the regular season, Mets top prospects Ronny Mauricio and Simeon Woods-Richardson have received promotions to Kingsport, MMN has learne

Tweets