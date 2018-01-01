New York Mets

If you take out June, the Mets are one game over .500 for the season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

If you take out the month of June, where the Mets went 5-21, they are one game over .500.Similarly, if you remove the Warriors from the NBA, LeBron would have a few more titles

