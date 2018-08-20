New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Nimmo lands on 10-day DL; Smith recalled

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

NEW YORK -- Prior to Monday's game against the Giants, the Mets announced that Brandon Nimmo was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Friday, a day after Nimmo was hit by a pitch that injured his left index finger, resulting in a bone bruise

Tweets