New York Mets

North Jersey
6fe314f8-eee4-4dc9-a323-c3194d7cf8f9-mets

Dom Smith collides with Amed Rosario which lets winning run score in NY Mets' 2-1 loss

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 4m

Dom Smith collided with Amed Rosario, allowing the winning run to score in a 2-1 loss in 13 innings to the Giants

Tweets