Mets commit three errors during 2-1, 13-inning loss to Giants
Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario combined to hand the Giants the winning run on a botched pop fly in the 13th inning as the Mets lost the opener, 2-1, on Monday night at Citi Field.
Wilson's Pedro Baez comment was easily top five in the 2018 Annual.It has taken Pedro Baez 14 minutes to throw 20 pitches
2017: Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith are the future of the #Mets success. 2018:
Wheeler on game-tying double: "Somebody should have been there. If they were playing normal position. It's not on t… https://t.co/V4MEIXeFhd
RT @baseballcrank: @Metstradamus Mike Piazza and Garry Templeton playing 1B got nothing on Dom.
Callaway: "That's an easy play. Camped shortstop. We missed the ball."
Todd Hundley's wife just woke him out of a sound sleep and said "baby you gotta see this **** ..."
