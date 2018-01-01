New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Cut

Mets commit three errors during 2-1, 13-inning loss to Giants

by: SNY Yahoo Sports 2m

Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario combined to hand the Giants the winning run on a botched pop fly in the 13th inning as the Mets lost the opener, 2-1, on Monday night at Citi Field.

Tweets