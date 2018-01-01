New York Mets
Callaway: Inexperience led to blunder in left field that cost Mets game
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets left fielder Dominic Smith collided with shortstop Amed Rosario on a pop-up that led to the game-winning run to score in the top of the 13th inning in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Giants.
