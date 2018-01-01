New York Mets
Mets commit three errors during 2-1, 13-inning loss to Giants
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario combined to hand the Giants the winning run on a botched pop fly in the 13th inning as the Mets lost the opener, 2-1, on Monday night at Citi Field.
