New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets commit three errors during 2-1, 13-inning loss to Giants

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario combined to hand the Giants the winning run on a botched pop fly in the 13th inning as the Mets lost the opener, 2-1, on Monday night at Citi Field.

Tweets