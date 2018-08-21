New York Mets

USA Today
5ab48ffb411d41fa9a4e8f64f4a88807

Mets botch popup in 13th, Giants wind up with 2-1 win

by: @usatoday USA Today 3m

Brandon Crawford's potential inning-ending popup in the 13th was dropped when Mets left fielder Dominic Smith plowed into shortstop Amed Rosario, giving the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 win over New York

Tweets