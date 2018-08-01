New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dom-smith

Smith Outfield Experiment Backfires with Costly Extra Inning Gaff

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2m

That's what you get for sticking a first baseman in left field.The Mets have shown all season they don't care about defense, and that showed true again in Monday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the

Tweets