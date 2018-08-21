New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-19-at-7.19.47-pm

Did Soft Todd Frazier unblock people as part of his LLWS Coronation PR Campaign?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Earlier this season I was blocked by Todd Frazier shortly after making fun of Salt & Pepper Towels… ..which let’s face it, deserve to be made fun of. Then I noticed like two weeks ago I had been unblocked by Soft Todd Frazier. Yesterday, Soft Todd had...

Tweets