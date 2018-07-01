New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nationals Trade Matt Adams to Cardinals, Daniel Murphy To Cubs
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Washington Nationals have sent Matt Adams to the St. Louis Cardinals, while Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports that the Nats are also sending former Met D
Tweets
-
RT @WheresKernan: As someone just told me “every Mets fan should read this column” Another layer of Mets' dysfunction exposed… https://t.co/NtdMVqK0nUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tonight’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Rosario SS McNeil 2B Flores 1B Conforto LF Jackson CF Bautista RF Plawecki C Reyes 3… https://t.co/4puawqwCyMBlogger / Podcaster
-
8.21 vs. SF Amed Rosario – SS Jeff McNeil – 2B Wilmer Flores – 1B Michael Conforto – LF Austin Jackson – CF José Ba… https://t.co/V6v7kGhGoBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Notes on the recent success of the Mets bullpen.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BenHoffmanNYT: Yankees won every World Series from 1947 to 1962 if you eliminate 48, 54, 55, 57, 59 and 60 https://t.co/HariE3iga4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
?Alex Rodriguez with Yankees in uniform watching early BP and infield practiceBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets