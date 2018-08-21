New York Mets

Daniel Murphy traded to Cubs. Go Cubs Go!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hey  why didn’t this happen last week when I was IN Chicago?  (The Mets are in Chicago next week by the way (back to you Gare). Murph is gonna tear it up in Wrigley.  Like seriously tear it up.  Plus the whole Murphy’s Bleachers thing is a shoe in.  I...

