New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob DeGrom Has Been the Best Pitcher in the National League
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 37s
On Saturday, Jacob deGrom further improved his Cy Young candidacy by pitching a complete game and allowing no earned runs. It lowered his season ERA to 1.71 and his ERA+ is now 217 (117 percent be
Tweets
-
Murphy lifetime at Wrigley: .413 AVG, 1.142 OPS in 109 PA in the regular season. I guess I'm intrigued.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ScottRogowsky: PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! Another #MetsLive wrapped with @jerryblevins & @ItsPaulSewald. Good guys, good pitchers, good… https://t.co/umvjtc8K6mPlayer
-
RT @eboland11: A little bit of media interest in Stanton’s return to MiamiBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio is batting fifth and playing shortstop tonight for Kingsport in his Appalachian League debut.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Lindsey Vonn still talks to her ex and knows he "will be at the top again" https://t.co/XGoprxdGxzBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Giants, 7:10 PM https://t.co/yKWFcZvuhZ #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets