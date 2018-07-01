New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jdegrom-560x373

Jacob DeGrom Has Been the Best Pitcher in the National League

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 37s

On Saturday, Jacob deGrom further improved his Cy Young candidacy by pitching a complete game and allowing no earned runs. It lowered his season ERA to 1.71 and his ERA+ is now 217 (117 percent be

Tweets