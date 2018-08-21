New York Mets

North Jersey
Ea715910-37a3-4366-b20a-1dbbcb3b0dab-metsrs

Mets giving no signs of Dominic Smith getting extended run of playing time

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 1m

Dominic Smith did not start for the third straight game. The Mets are choosing to play Wilmer Flores ahead of him.

Tweets