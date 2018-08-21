New York Mets

How to tell Wilmer Flores apart from his brothers

NEW YORK -- The word "catire" is an adjective in Spanish meaning a blonde, fair-haired, fair-skinned person. The word will be stitched across the back of Wilmer Flores' jersey for Players' Weekend, when&nbsp;each player gets to choose a nickname for...

