David Wright played baseball AGAIN on Tuesday! How did he do you ask?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

A hit from #5 David Wright brings #40 Dan Rizzie home! The Tarpons still lead the Mets 7-3 in the top of the eighth inning. #STLMets #LetsGoMets pic.twitter.com/qoY2XK3Abb — St. Lucie Mets (@stluciemets) August 22, 2018 Hooray for David! He was 1 for 4...

