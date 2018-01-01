New York Mets

Mets' David Wright goes 1-for-4 on Tuesday in latest rehab game

Mets 3B David Wright played seven innings at third base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single on Tuesday in his latest rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie.

