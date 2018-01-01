New York Mets
Mets rally late to double up Giants, 6-3
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 2m
Jeff McNeil's two-out RBI double snapped an eighth-inning tie and Michael Conforto added a three-run homer as the Mets rallied for a 6-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday night at Citi Field.
