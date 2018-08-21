New York Mets

USA Today
3c7ac7d0-129f-45f5-be02-68564bfad46b-anthony-rizzo

Anthony Rizzo homers while falling down in Cubs vs. Tigers

by: https://www.facebook.com/steve.gardner USA Today 6m

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo channeled his inner Adrian Beltre and hit a home run vs. Tigers while falling to his knees.

Tweets