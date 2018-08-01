New York Mets

McNeil hits go-ahead double in 8th, Mets beat Giants 6-3

by: AP Fox Sports 4m

Rookie Jeff McNeil went 4 for 4 and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-3

