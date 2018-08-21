New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Matz goes 5 strong, bats break out late in win

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

NEW YORK -- Steven Matz has struggled on the mound for a month now, due to the left elbow strain that landed him on the 10-day disabled list at the beginning of August. The southpaw had a rusty return against the Phillies in his last start, but battled...

Tweets