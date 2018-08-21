New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1020996920

Jeff McNeil Slaps Go-Ahead Double In 8th As Mets Top Giants

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

McNeil equaled his career high by getting four hits for the second time since making his major league debut last month. Michael Conforto homered and drove in four runs.

Tweets