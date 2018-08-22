New York Mets

The Mets Police
Pmlb2-23062575dt

Mets Police Morning Laziness: MLB game played in under two and a half hours

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

SLACKISH REACTION:   The most amazing thing about the game was the Time of Game.   2:24   Look at that.  Beautiful!!!  TWO TWENTY FOUR!!!!  I watched the game and I still don’t know how they pulled it off. Soft Todd Frazier couldn’t drive in a runner...

Tweets