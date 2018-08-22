New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-06-22-at-3.24.24-pm-1

If Matt Harvey had a fantasy draft 8 hours before a game you’d be mad

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

Mets Police has learned… The New York Mets and starting pitcher Steven Matz are teaming up to host a Big League Impact Fantasy Football Draft at Citi Field. Participants will draft their fantasy teams against Steven Matz and his teammates Jacob deGrom,...

Tweets