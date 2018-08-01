New York Mets

Mets Merized
David-wright-2

Wright Gets First RBI, Bruce Collects Three Hits

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 2m

David Wright and Jay Bruce both continued their respective rehab assignments with the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night.Wright, 35, went 1-for-4 in the game with an RBI single while playing seven

Tweets