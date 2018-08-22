New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to open 2019 season with six-game road trip | Newsday
by: Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com August 22, 2018 12:39 PM — Newsday 3m
The Mets will open the 2019 regular season with a six-game road trip against the NL East rival Nationals and Marlins, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. The 50th anniversary celebration of the
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Scout told me the other day he thinks Mets have second-best system in NL East behind Atlanta.Blogger / Podcaster
-
LISTEN TO WIN! Catch @TMKSESPN starting at 3p for your a chance to win a VIP PACKAGE to #NYJets vs. #NYGiants on 8/… https://t.co/RSDOj1Cs3zTV / Radio Network
-
Well this is long overdueMarshawn Lynch gets his own custom-made Skittles pack. https://t.co/LdkJUjNJwc https://t.co/1G5eihCugaBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I guess I’m talking out of turn, I don’t work there." https://t.co/xTVh40TKI3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Resist #TheNarrative: The Mets are actually SMART to play Dom Smith in LF https://t.co/dp7D0W292oBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets