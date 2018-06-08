New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2019 schedule: Season opens on the road before hosting the Nationals in home opener
by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record — North Jersey 6m
The Mets will open at the Nationals on March 28, and host Washington in the home opener on March 4
Tweets
-
RT @RealKentMurphy: Times have definitely changed ?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Shoutout to @JeffMcNeil805 for the follow! Keep grinding! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
8.22 vs. Giants José Bautista – RF Jeff McNeil – 2B Todd Frazier – 3B Michael Conforto – LF Austin Jackson – CF Dom… https://t.co/VfWqRseBHdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NBCNews: WATCH: A large whale stuns whale watchers on a boat off Pleasant Island, Alaska, with a whale of a wet surprise Mon… https://t.co/V12oHTfv4ZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Smith a first baseman, playing first base. What a crazy idea!Here’s how we stack up. #LGM ??⚾️?? Bautista - RF McNeil - 2B Frazier - 3B Conforto - LF Jackson - CF Smith - 1B P… https://t.co/zn9SEvg29BBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s how we stack up. #LGM ??⚾️?? Bautista - RF McNeil - 2B Frazier - 3B Conforto - LF Jackson - CF Smith - 1B P… https://t.co/zn9SEvg29BOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets