New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets eye Friday for Bruce's return from DL
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 52s
NEW YORK -- If all goes according to plan, Jay Bruce will return to the Mets' lineup on Friday against the Nationals. Bruce has been on the disabled list since June 19 with a sore right hip but took the time to rehab various other injuries, as well,...
Tweets
-
Panik singles to right. 3-2 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Giants have rallied for two runs. 3-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Duggar grounds out. 3-1 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nothing better than getting a clean dig the first day on a dude. In related news apparently Andres Gimenez is now a high end 6 runner.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Once upon a time I was such a convincing-looking JV football offensive line coach: https://t.co/DSvgone2kXTV / Radio Personality
-
LIVE BROADCAST! Grab your tickets and meet @GolicAndWingo inside @TheNTGolf this Friday 8/24TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets