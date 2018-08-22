New York Mets

Mets eye Friday for Bruce's return from DL

NEW YORK -- If all goes according to plan, Jay Bruce will return to the Mets' lineup on Friday against the Nationals. Bruce has been on the disabled list since June 19 with a sore right hip but took the time to rehab various other injuries, as well,...

