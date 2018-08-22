New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce could return to Mets on Friday | Newsday
by: Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph Updated August 22, 2018 7:40 PM — Newsday 6m
On the DL since June 18, Bruce has hit only .212 in season marred by foot, back issues.
Tweets
-
Panik singles to right. 3-2 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Giants have rallied for two runs. 3-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Duggar grounds out. 3-1 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nothing better than getting a clean dig the first day on a dude. In related news apparently Andres Gimenez is now a high end 6 runner.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Once upon a time I was such a convincing-looking JV football offensive line coach: https://t.co/DSvgone2kXTV / Radio Personality
-
LIVE BROADCAST! Grab your tickets and meet @GolicAndWingo inside @TheNTGolf this Friday 8/24TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets