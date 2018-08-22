New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

McNeil's 8 straight hits fall 1 shy of Mets record

by: N/A MLB: Mets 47s

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil has been a powerhouse for the Mets' offense since he made his Major Leauge debut on July 24. McNeil continued his strong start to life in the bigs with a hit in his eighth straight at-bat in the second inning on Wednesday against..

Tweets