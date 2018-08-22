New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
McNeil's 8 straight hits fall 1 shy of Mets record
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 47s
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil has been a powerhouse for the Mets' offense since he made his Major Leauge debut on July 24. McNeil continued his strong start to life in the bigs with a hit in his eighth straight at-bat in the second inning on Wednesday against..
Tweets
-
Mets hit three homers to back Noah Syndergaard, defeat Giants: https://t.co/H1EYmgCuTV | @ColinAStephBlogger / Podcaster
-
Btw, Mets have moved up Simeon Woods-Richardson to Kingsport. HS 2nd rounder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway addresses the media live following Wednesday's victory against Francisco. #MetsWin https://t.co/AsyZFYM4biOfficial Team Account
-
Some random person on the internet made a good point somewhere. What if the Dodgers claimed Harper soley so compet… https://t.co/HDJyWuDoneBlogger / Podcaster
-
5-3. WhoopsMets win 4-2. They are 56-70. Smith homers in first at-bat since Monday's misplay. deGrom vs. Bumgarner tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Got a game in under 2:30 and had a Fernet Menta cocktail in my hand by 9:45. Life is okay sometimes. Kilome tomorrow so that should be fun.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets