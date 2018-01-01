New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Mets 5, Giants 3 (8/22/18)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 2m

The Mets used power pitching and power hitting to earn a 5-3 win over the Giants Wednesday night in Citi Field. Noah Syndergaard earned his team-leading ninth win by going six strong innings. He al…

