New York Mets

The Mets Police
Images-1

Did David Wright go 0-3 and play 7 innings on Wednesday? I guess

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Wow everyone seems over this whole David Wright thing.  The official Port St. Lucie feed didn’t mention him.  As of 10:04, SNY didn’t give a shit. So hopefully this Mets Avenue guy has truthiness. David Wright went 0-for-3 tonight for the @stluciemets in.

Tweets