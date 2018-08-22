New York Mets

Frazier Homers, Syndergaard Solid As Mets Top Giants

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6m

Todd Frazier homered and hit an RBI double, Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and the New York Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Wednesday night.

