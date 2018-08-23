New York Mets
Mets may have just discovered their next Daniel Murphy
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 11m
Now that the 2019 schedule is out, the Mets may also have found their 2019 second baseman in Jeff McNeil. In this launch-angle age, McNeil is a path-to-ball hitter. You know, a guy who makes contact.
