Game Recap August 22: McNeil-a-Mania is Running Wild
by: David Capobianco — Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 57s
Jeff McNeil has104 plate appearances at theMLBlevel this year. With two more hits last night, he now has 32 on the season. He is what he is. Its truly an odd thing. Oh well.
