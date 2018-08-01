New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-1-560x374

Morning Briefing: DeGrom Against Bumgarner in Finale

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 4m

It is that time of the week for Jacob deGrom to pitch. He will face Madison Bumgarner in an afternoon affair. Game starts at 1:10 p.m. on SNY and MLB Network. The ERA watch on Jacob continues...

Tweets