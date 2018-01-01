New York Mets

Mets' Wright goes hitless while Bruce homers with St. Lucie

After recording a 1-for-4 night on Tuesday, Mets 3B David Wright went 0-for-3 in his latest rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie on Wednesday night.

