New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets vs. Giants: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/23/18
by: tzaphiris — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 52s
Jacob deGrom looks to continue his dominance against the struggling Giants.
Tweets
-
Soft Todd Frazier. Throw that away and buy a nice comfortable t-shirt f a local fan brand.@metspolice @Mediagoon @DavesMetsDugout @DarrenJMeenan @NikoMetsPlus Todd Frazier BP jersey giveaway https://t.co/L01w3Zy0D6Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @webhed17: Cmon! They’re on a 2 game winning streak! The magic is back! https://t.co/4wBSbDTtTZBlogger / Podcaster
-
The guy sitting outside next to me during lunch was very much watching the Mets game on his phone. He chuckled when… https://t.co/Kx9VxtDpFTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Fun coincidence Our Stat of the Week looks at the best pitch-framing teams and catchers in 2018. The best teams a… https://t.co/uNQ35HhO0dBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Terry caught a ton of heat for the Flores injury, but his bench coach should have told him to take out Flores for a…As Wilmer comes to bat: Wilmer was not available in the 2016 WC Game against Bumgarner. Flores in 2016 vs. lefties: .340/.383/.710/1.093.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And note to the guy doing the uniform number challenge on the scoreboard: kindly STOP SCREAMING AT ME!!!!!!Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets