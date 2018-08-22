New York Mets

Bruce will return to Mets' roster Friday vs. Nats

NEW YORK -- Jay Bruce will return to the Mets' roster on Friday against the Nationals. Bruce has been on the disabled list since June 19 with a sore right hip, but he took the time to rehab various other injuries as well, including plantar fasciitis in...

